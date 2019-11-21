Police seek identity of man found on the street in Kew Gardens

KEW GARDENS, Queens — A man was found on the street in Queens on Thursday and police are now trying to find out who he is.

The NYPD is trying to find out the identity of this man.

The man was discovered at around 6:35 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Abington Road and Lefferts Blvd. He is described as 5-feet-5-inches, approximately 125 pounds and speaks Farsi. He was last seen in a brown peacoat, blue dress pants and grey shoes.

He was removed and taken to Queens General Hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

