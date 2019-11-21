Modern medicine: New ways to tackle pain, illnesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — About 117 million adults are chronically ill across the United States, and nearly 60% of Americans—the highest number ever—are taking prescription medications.

Physio Logic in downtown Brooklyn is not your ordinary doctor's office.

Their mission is not to offer a pill for an ill. Instead, they offer natural, integrated methods for managing and fixing chronic illnesses.

Their goal is to treat the whole body — not just the symptoms — so they have a Pilates instructor on site, a nutritionist, life coaches, acupuncturists, chiropractors and a masseuse.

Not only do they rely on homeopathic remedies, Physio Logic employs some cutting-edge modern medicine therapies such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), stem cell and amniotic fluid therapy.