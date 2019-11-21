Miracle dog found cuddling stray kittens to keep them warm

CHATHAM, Ontario — It wasn’t easy, but it’s possible that we might have just found the goodest girl there is.

A good Samaritan in Ontario, Canada spotted a dog shivering on the side of a road in the cold Canadian air, and stopped to check on her. When she got out of the car, according to animal-focused website The Dodo, the driver discovered the dog was shepherding five orphaned kittens, cuddling them to keep them warm.

Pet and Wildlife Rescue, a shelter in Chatham, Ontario, posted photos of the furry friends to their Facebook page.

The shelter told PIX11 that no owner has come forward yet, and inside the shelter, they’ve named the selfless and saintly pup Serenity.

And with the kittens safe and warm inside the shelter, Serenity watches over them with frequent visits, The Dodo reports, “much like a proud mother.”