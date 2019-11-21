Jails in Brooklyn, on Rikers Island will be closed next year

NEW YORK — Two city jails — one in Brooklyn and the other on Rikers Island — will be shut down early in 2020, city officials said Thursday.

The decision to shut down the jails comes as the inmate population has fallen below 7,000. The Brooklyn Detention Complex in Boerum Hill will be closed by the end of January and the Eric M. Taylor Center on Rikers will close in March.

“With the lowest rate of incarceration of any major city and crime at historic lows, New York is again debunking the notion that you must arrest your way to safety,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “These two closures show that we are making good on our promise to close Rikers Island and create a correctional system that is fundamentally smaller, safer and fairer.”

By closing the facilities and consolidating inmate population, the Department of Correction can reduce overtime and expand officer training, Department of Correction Commissioner Cynthia Brann said.

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward in our efforts to bring about a new era of correctional practice in New York City,” Brann said. “This is an exciting opportunity to make the best use of the space we have available today while continuing to work towards building our future.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.