Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu charged with fraud

JERUSALEM — Israel’s attorney general formally charged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of corruption scandals Thursday.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit issued the indictment charging Netanyahu with fraud, breach of trust and bribery. He was scheduled to address reporters later Thursday.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and said he is a victim of a witch hunt.

The criminal charges would not force Netanyahu to resign, but they would likely fuel calls for him to step down.

Earlier Thursday, for the first time in Israeli history, the country’s ceremonial president announced that no candidate had been able to form a government.

Reuven Rivlin informed parliament on Thursday that neither Netanyahu nor his chief challenger, retired military chief Benny Gantz, had completed the task of building a coalition in the time allotted to them.

The formal expiration of the presidential mandate kicks off the final 21-day window before new elections must be called.

Netanyahu, Gantz or any other sitting lawmaker can hypothetically present the backing of a majority of parliament’s 120 members in the coming weeks. But given the prolonged stalemate and unsuccessful mediation efforts it increasingly appears the country is headed toward an unprecedented third election in less than a year.