Former New Rochelle teacher charged with multiple counts of raping teenager

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A teacher at New Rochelle High School has been charged with five counts of rape of a teenager, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced Thursday.

John Fraioli, 34, was accused of engaging in sexual relations with the victim at his home in White Plains on five occasions between June and October of 2019, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He’s now been charged with five counts of rape in the third degree and five counts of criminal sexual acts in the third degree. He surrendered Thursday to White Plains Police and was arraigned in City Court.

Fraioli had previously been arraigned in late October and charged with a criminal sexual act in the third degree when he was allegedly engaged in a sexual act with the victim in the school building during school hours last spring, prosecutors allege. He was released on bail back then.

Fraioli resigned from his teaching job in June.