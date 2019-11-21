First Look at Macy’s famous holiday window displays for 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Macy's holiday windows are a beloved longtime tradition that draw thousands of people each year.

Ahead of Macy's flagship Herald Square location unveiling the 2019 "Christmas Window" displays Thursday night, PIX11's Kirstin Cole got a sneak peek at the famous Broadway-side displays.

PIX11 even got to go behind the scenes, with Cole climbing inside one of the displays to cuddle up with Willow, a giant fluffy dog that plays a big part in this year's display theme, "Believe in the Wonder."

The official unveiling is Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. and the window displays run through Jan. 1, 2020.