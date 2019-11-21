E-scooter rider struck by tow truck in NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Just a few weeks after a New Jersey town introduced the Lime electric scooter, a person riding one of them was struck by a tow truck Wednesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue and South Spring Street.

Video shows the Lime scooter tossed onto the sidewalk.

The tow truck remained at the scene.

The circumstances leading to the incident were not immediately known.

PIX11 reached out to Elizabeth police and the Union County Prosecutor's Office for comment.

Lime electric scooters began operating in Elizabeth earlier this month, with hundreds made available across the city. Residents and visitors can rent one of the e-scooters for $1 plus $.20 per minute of ride time.