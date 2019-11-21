Coyote suspected in two attacks at Rutgers dead: police

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Police at Rutgers University euthanized an aggressive coyote they believe were involved in two attacks of people near the school’s nature preserve.

The coyote was spotted near a parking lot at the Livingston Campus in Piscataway, near the location of the second incident on November 18. The first incident took place on November 14.

Officers positioned themselves to try and get the coyote away from the populated area but it continued to approach an officer and a police vehicle. Authorities described the animal as “unusually aggressive” indicating it was sick. The officer euthanized the coyote once it reached a safe area.

An animal control officer retrieved the coyote and will test it for rabies.

“The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors are the highest priority for Rutgers University and the RUPD,” Rutgers University Police Chief Kenneth Cop said. “We thank the DEP Division of Fish and Wildlife for working closely with us to protect our campus community and neighboring communities.”

The Rutgers Ecological Preserve has been closed since the November 14 incident and will remain closed for the time being.