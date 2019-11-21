Correction officer attacked by inmate at Rikers Island: authorities

NEW YORK — A correction officer was attacked by an inmate at Rikers Island early Thursday, authorities said.

A member of the Bloods Gang came up to the officer from behind and struck in him the neck with a wooden object, according to the president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, Elias Husamudeen.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Husamudeen called the “violent, unprovoked attack” another example of how “the city’s soft on crime approach has emboldened the inmates to commit more crimes behind bars, knowing full well that they will suffer no consequences for their actions.”

“The culture of violence brought to us from the streets is going to return to the streets if inmates like this are let go. Instead of giving inmates who assault our members a free pass or making us wait seven years for safer jails, the City needs to start listening to us and make the jails safer now!” he said in a statement.