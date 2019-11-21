Brooklyn educator wins prestigious award considered the ‘Oscars of teaching’

NEW YORK — Princess Francois, an assistant principal at the MESA Charter School in Brooklyn, specializes in STEM education.

She was selected as one of the educators to win the Milken Educator Award.

Considered the “Oscars of Teaching,” the Milken Educator Awards have been opening minds and shaping futures for over 30 years.

Francois was commended for understanding the value of a STEM education and works to help “help students advance themselves and their communities.”

Francois oversees 70 staff and 500 students and provides personalized teacher coaching, developing and following through on action plans to support educators’ growth and effectiveness.

Francois received a $25,000 check as part of her win.