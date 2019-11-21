Brooklyn educator wins $25,000 award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teaching high schoolers to love math and science is just one part of solving the complex equation of learning for Princess Francois at MESA charter high school in Brooklyn, NY.

As assistant principal at the Math, Engineering and Science Academy (MESA), Francois also teaches the teachers, offering personalized coaching for educators that prioritizes high-leverage learning principles. As a result, student chemistry and math scores are way up on statewide testing during Francois' tenure. The daughter of Haitian immigrants at a school with many students from similar backgrounds, Francois is a role model and inspiration for students as well as teachers interested in propelling STEM education to the next level.