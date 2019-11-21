Bronx residents feel stuck inside because of elevator service issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents of a Bronx building with 20 floors say there have been elevator problems for five days.

They said both elevators in the building were out of service from Saturday through Wednesday and that there was no explanation or communication from building management.

Residents who live on the top floors and tenants with trouble walking feel stuck because of the problems.

