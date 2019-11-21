85-year-old woman scammed out of nearly $3,000 on Long Island: police

FREEPORT, N.Y. — A Long Island woman was arrested after she allegedly scammed an 85-year-old woman out of nearly $3,000.

Liany Torres was taken into custody Wednesday and faces charges of grand larceny and attempted grand larceny, authorities said.

The victim called detectives after she received a phone call from a person claiming to be her grandson, police said.

The individual then instructed her to call an attorney after being arrested for DWI. The victim called the number and was informed her grandson needed $8,800 for bail, according to police.

The victim stated she could only send $2,800. The individual agreed and funds were sent to an address in Freeport, cops said.

When she was contacted another time to send more funds, the victim realized she was the victim of fraudulent activity, police said.

She contacted police who later tracked and arrested 21-year-old Torres.