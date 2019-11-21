6 people indicted in connection with construction worker’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — After one of their employees was crushed to death, a group of construction bosses have been charged with manslaughter.

The incident took place on Sept. 12, 2018 on 39th Street in Sunset Park. A construction crew was laying foundation when a retaining wall collapsed and Luis Almonte Sanchez was buried under tens of thousands of pounds of debris. He never made it out.

"I'm sad because the man who died was working alongside me," a fellow crew member told PIX11.

Today, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced the results of a year-long investigation into Sanchez's death. They found WSC Group refused to stop work at the site.

"They ignored repeated warnings from their own workers and neighbors of imminent danger," Gonzalez said.

Three men — WSC Group head Jimmy Liu, foreman Wilson Garcia and engineer Paul Bailey — are charged with second degree manslaughter. Three others face lesser charges. All six defendants appeared before a Brooklyn judge Thursday afternoon and left the courthouse without comment.

"If you are a contractor and you take these actions you will be held responsible and you may be indicted," said Gonzalez.