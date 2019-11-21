3 men arrested, charged in 2009 Bronx homicide: police

THE BRONX — Three men have been arrested pursuant to an ongoing investigation regarding the homicide of a then-17-year-old male in the Bronx, police said.

The case dates back to June 5, 2009. At approximately, 12:17 p.m. police got a report of a male shot at Tiffany Avenue and East 165 Street. Upon arrival, the victim was found unconscious and unresponsive after being shot once in the leg by two men who fled the scene to an unknown location.

The victim was removed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

Three men — 29-year-old Javier Lopez and 28-year-old Hemphill Garcia and Johnny Nunez-Garcia — have been arrested in connection with the investigation and charged with second degree murder.