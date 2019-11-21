1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Bronx tobacco shop: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — One man was killed and another was injured when shots were fired at a Bronx tobacco shop late Wednesday, police said.

Authorities responded to a call of a man shot around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Police learned that he and another man were shot inside a tobacco shop on East 167 Street near Sheridan Avenue, according to authorities.

A 23-year-old man was found inside the tobacco shop unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot to his head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

The 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital for his injuries, cops said.

Witnesses tell PIX11 the incident started outside the shop — the 23-year-old victim had been chased inside before he was gunned down.

An employee at the store said the suspect had a mask and eventually took it off. The mask was later recovered by investigators on the sidewalk, police said.

Witnesses say the victim was known for being "a good dude" in the neighborhood who didn't seem to have problems with anyone.

No arrests have been made. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.