Water main break floods Staten Island street

Posted 6:32 AM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:51AM, November 20, 2019

WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island  — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Staten Island Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the vicinity of Watchogue Road and Hawthorne Avenue around 5 a.m.

Footage from AIR11 shows water flooding the street, with fire trucks blocking the area from traffic. Firefighters were also seen assisting a vehicle that appears stuck in the water.

No injuries were reported.

The Department of Environmental Protection is on scene. 

