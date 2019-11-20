Water main break floods Staten Island street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Staten Island Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the vicinity of Watchogue Road and Hawthorne Avenue around 5 a.m.

Footage from AIR11 shows water flooding the street, with fire trucks blocking the area from traffic. Firefighters were also seen assisting a vehicle that appears stuck in the water.

No injuries were reported.

The Department of Environmental Protection is on scene.