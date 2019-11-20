Student stabbed in face, leg outside Bronx high school

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx — A student was stabbed in the face and the leg outside a Bronx high school on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

He was attacked just before 2:50 p.m. outside a West Moshulu Parkway building that houses a number of schools. They include the large and longstanding DeWitt Clinton High School and some newer and smaller institutions.

The 16-year-old student, who was rushed to a local hospital, is not likely to die.

He was attacked after dismissal, Department of Education spokeswoman Miranda Barbot said.

“School staff accompanied the student to the hospital and we will provide any needed additional support,” Barbot said.

No additional identifying information has been released.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the stabbing.

