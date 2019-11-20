Watch live: Impeachment hearings resume

‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical’ comes to the TV screen

Posted 10:32 AM, November 20, 2019, by

NEW YORK — An award-winning musical is ready to take over the television screen. 

The cast of “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical” will reunite to film the show for television in front of a live theater audience.

The live production will capture all new depths of theatrical innovation where the power of optimism can save the world!

Ethan Slater, who plays Spongebob, and director Tina Landau discuss the live show.

Catch “The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!” on Nickelodeon Dec. 7 at 7p.m.

