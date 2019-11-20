PIX11’s annual Thanksgiving tradition continues: March of the Wooden Soldiers to air Nov. 28

Press release:

PIX11 is pleased to announce the station will continue its annual Thanksgiving tradition and air MARCH OF THE WOODEN SOLDIERS (Babes in Toyland, the 1934 Laurel and Hardy classic) in both black & white and color versions on Thanksgiving Day, paired with a Honeymooners mini-marathon.

PIX11’s Thanksgiving holiday schedule:

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

1-5pm Friends – PIX11 will celebrate “Friendsgiving” with a marathon of Thanksgiving-themed Friends episodes (4 hours/8 episodes)

THANKSGIVING DAY, THURSDAY, 11/28

9-11am March of the Wooden Soldiers (Black & White Version)

11am-3pm The Honeymooners (4 hours/8 episodes)

3pm-5pm March of the Wooden Soldiers (Color Version)

