PIX11’s annual holiday broadcast schedule: Yule log, Midnight Mass, March of the Wooden Soldiers, The Honeymooners and more

NEW YORK, November 19, 2019 – PIX11 is pleased to announce its holiday lineup for December:

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24

11pm-12am PIX11 SPECIAL: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

PIX11 News Anchor Kaity Tong hosts a holiday reading of the Clement Clarke Moore poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” from Church of the Intercession in Manhattan.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas will also be available for viewing at 11pm on PIX11’s Facebook page and PIX11.com

12-1:30am MIDNIGHT MASS AT ST. PATRICK’S CATHEDRAL (LIVE)

A PIX11 holiday tradition celebrating 42 years, the station will broadcast the Catholic Christmas Mass live from St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25

4:30-6am MIDNIGHT MASS AT ST. PATRICK’S CATHEDRAL (repeat broadcast)

The Mass will be available for online viewing beginning at 6:30am on PIX11.com, Facebook PIX11 News and the WPIX YouTube page.

6-8am PIX11 MORNING NEWS

8-9am THE YULE LOG (1966 EDITION)

PIX11 will air the original 1966 version of the Yule Log, which until 2016, had not been seen on air since 1969. The 1966 version of the Yule Log, filmed at Gracie Mansion, aired each Christmas Eve through 1969 until the tape degraded. A new Yule Log was filmed in 1970 as a replacement and has aired ever since.

Will also stream on PIX11.com and Facebook Live (on PIX11 News, PIXYuleLog and WPIXArchives Facebook pages)

9am-1pm THE YULE LOG (1970 Edition)

Will also air on Facebook Live 9am -1pm (on PIX11 News, PIXYuleLog and WPIXArchives Facebook pages)

Facebook pages) The Log will be tweeting @PIXYULELOG on twitter during the broadcast

Log merchandise http://www.cafepress.com/wpix/ [cafepress.com]

1-3pm MARCH OF THE WOODEN SOLDIERS (1934) Laurel and Hardy classic

3-4pm PIX11 SPECIAL: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (repeat broadcast)

4-5pm THE HONEYMOONERS

5-5:30pm PIX11 NEWS AT 5

5:30-6pm PIX11 NEWS SPECIAL: New York’s Very Own

A 30-minute special featuring the best New York stories from PIX11 News.

Hosted by PIX11 News Anchors Tamsen Fadal and Kori Chambers.

Will repeat at 10:30pm and 2:30am

NEW YEAR ’S EVE & NEW YEAR’S DAY

11pm NYE THE HONEYMOONERS MARATHON

From the Gotham Bus Company depot to the Raccoon Lodge, since 1958 PIX11 has been NY’s home for The Honeymooners. New Yorkers have been ringing in the New Year with Ralphie Boy and PIX11 when The Honeymooners Marathon began airing on New Year’s Eve in 1996.

This year, the PIX11 Honeymooners Marathon of classic episodes begins Tuesday, December 31st at 11pm and runs through 5pm on Wednesday, January 1. (27 episodes of Honeymooners with a break for PIX11 Morning News from 4:30 to 9am)