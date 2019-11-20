Watch live: Impeachment hearings resume

PIX11’s annual holiday broadcast schedule: Yule log, Midnight Mass, March of the Wooden Soldiers, The Honeymooners and more

NEW YORK, November 19, 2019 – PIX11 is pleased to announce its holiday lineup for December:

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24

 

11pm-12am      PIX11 SPECIAL: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

PIX11 News Anchor Kaity Tong hosts a holiday reading of the Clement Clarke Moore poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” from Church of the Intercession in Manhattan.

  • ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas will also be available for viewing at 11pm on PIX11’s Facebook page and PIX11.com

 

march2013

12-1:30am        MIDNIGHT MASS AT ST. PATRICK’S CATHEDRAL (LIVE)

A PIX11 holiday tradition celebrating 42 years, the station will broadcast the Catholic Christmas Mass live from St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

 

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25

 

4:30-6am            MIDNIGHT MASS AT ST. PATRICK’S CATHEDRAL (repeat broadcast)

  • The Mass will be available for online viewing beginning at 6:30am on PIX11.com, Facebook PIX11 News and the WPIX YouTube page.

 

6-8am                  PIX11 MORNING NEWS

 

8-9am                   THE YULE LOG (1966 EDITION)

PIX11 will air the original 1966 version of the Yule Log, which until 2016, had not been seen on air since 1969. The 1966 version of the Yule Log, filmed at Gracie Mansion, aired each Christmas Eve through 1969 until the tape degraded. A new Yule Log was filmed in 1970 as a replacement and has aired ever since.

 

9am-1pm           THE YULE LOG (1970 Edition)

 

1-3pm                MARCH OF THE WOODEN SOLDIERS (1934) Laurel and Hardy classic

 

3-4pm                  PIX11 SPECIAL: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (repeat broadcast)

 

4-5pm                THE HONEYMOONERS

 

5-5:30pm           PIX11 NEWS AT 5

 

5:30-6pm           PIX11 NEWS SPECIAL: New York’s Very Own

A 30-minute special featuring the best New York stories from PIX11 News.

Hosted by PIX11 News Anchors Tamsen Fadal and Kori Chambers.

  • Will repeat at 10:30pm and 2:30am

 

 

NEW YEAR’S EVE & NEW YEAR’S DAY

 

11pm NYE        THE HONEYMOONERS MARATHON

From the Gotham Bus Company depot to the Raccoon Lodge, since 1958 PIX11 has been NY’s home for The Honeymooners.  New Yorkers have been ringing in the New Year with Ralphie Boy and PIX11 when The Honeymooners Marathon began airing on New Year’s Eve in 1996. 

 

This year, the PIX11 Honeymooners Marathon of classic episodes begins Tuesday, December 31st at 11pm and runs through 5pm on Wednesday, January 1. (27 episodes of Honeymooners with a break for PIX11 Morning News from 4:30 to 9am)

  • Extra “Honeymooners” special content will be available on PIX11’s channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV
