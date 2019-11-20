NYPD identifies man wanted in two fatal Bronx shootings

THE BRONX — The NYPD are on the hunt for a man they say is responsible for two separate fatal shootings in the Bronx that left a man and a teen dead.

According to police, 36-year-old Dane Richardson is connected to a shooting earlier this week that left a 19-year-old dead and a second man wounded, as well as an August shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead.

Richardson is described as standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 to 180 lbs, with braided hair. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing, police said.

The NYPD said Richardson is known to frequent the Soundview Houses, where the most recent shooting occurred, as well as the city of Richmond, Virginia.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, cops responded to a 911 call of two men shot near the Soundview Houses on the corner of Randall and Rosedale avenues in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Responding officers discovered 19-year-old Stephon Brown shot in the back and a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm, officials said. Both men were rushed to the hospital, where Brown was pronounced dead, police said.

Back on August 18, just before 4 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a person shot on Commonwealth Avenue in the Clason Point neighborhood, according to officials.

Cops arrived on the scene to find 26-year-old Nestor Ventura with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, authorities said. Ventura was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD has released the above photos of Richardson.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).