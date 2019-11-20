Watch Live: Two more government officials to testify Wednesday evening in impeachment hearing

NY Rep. Carolyn Maloney chosen as first woman to lead House Oversight panel

Posted 6:00 PM, November 20, 2019

WASHINGTON — House Democrats have chosen New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney to lead the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee. She’s the first woman to hold the job.

Maloney defeated Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly by a 133-86 vote of the full Democratic caucus. She succeeds the late Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

As the committee’s leader, the 73-year-old Maloney will play an influential role in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The committee has a broad portfolio, including oversight of the Trump administration’s handling of the census and immigration matters, as well as Trump’s business dealings and security clearances granted to White House officials.

It’s among the committees handling the impeachment inquiry, although the most visible one is the House Intelligence Committee, whose chairman is California Rep. Adam Schiff.

