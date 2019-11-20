Midday with Muller: Delivery truck crashes into home

Watch live: Impeachment hearings resume

A delivery truck crashed into a house on Staten Island while the couple that owns the home was sleeping. Plus, a European Ambassador says there was a ‘quid pro quo,’ speaking at day four of public impeachment hearings. And Little Italy turns back time to promote the new film ‘The Irishman,’ made by some of its most famous sons. Watch Midday with Muller now.

