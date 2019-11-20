Married 63 years, Brooklyn couple needs repairs in NYCHA apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BED-STUY, Brooklyn — David Cruz fights back the tears telling us about his parents and say he needs PIX11’s help.

Cruz took us to his parents apartment at the Tompkins houses in bed sty. Maria Cruz is 82 and Jesus Cruz is 85. They have been Married for 63 years.

Anthony Cruz says he worried his parents bathroom, parts of the ceiling he says has fallen on his head.

“I call and they never come. I need my house fixed nice. They don’t come,” said Maria Cruz.

A NYCHA worker was working on restoring the hot water when PIX11 visited Wednesday afternoon. But the Cruz family hopes the city will fix all of their problems.

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA and is waiting to hear back.