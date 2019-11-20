Man sentenced to 14 years for hitting man with car in altercation at Atlantic City casino

Golden Nugget Casino and Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey (Google Maps)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A man who authorities say purposely drove at and struck another man after they scuffled in an Atlantic City casino parking garage on New Year’s Day has been sentenced to 14 years in state prison.

Witnesses said Michael Garland and Raymond Rivera had argued on the fourth floor of the Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel garage when the 25-year-old Rivera reached into Garland’s car and punched the 46-year-old Newark man. They said Garland hit the accelerator when Rivera walked in front of the car and struck Rivera, pushing him into the side of a parked SUV.

Rivera suffered two broken legs and underwent surgery.

Garland was convicted of aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim. He had argued that he acted in self-defense.

Authorities haven’t said why the men were arguing.

