Long Island man found safe weeks after landing at JFK Airport

NEW YORK — A Long Island man who had been reported missing for weeks has been found safe, police said Tuesday.

Gontran Jacques had been missing since Oct. 28 when he told his family he just landed at John F. Kennedy Airport upon returning from a trip, authorities said.

The 27-year-old said he would be taking an Uber to his Bay Shore home, but he didn’t return home. He was reported missing two days later, police said.

Jacques was found about three weeks later unharmed, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known. 

