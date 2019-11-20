Watch Live: Two more government officials to testify Wednesday evening in impeachment hearing

Judge to rule by year end on ICE arrests at NY courts

NEW YORK — A federal judge says he’ll rule by the end of the year on the constitutionality of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in New York courthouses.

Judge Jed Rakoff set the deadline for himself after expressing skepticism toward the federal government’s assertions that its policies regarding courthouse arrests can’t be reviewed by a federal judge. Rakoff said he found the claim “unusual and extraordinary.”

Wednesday’s hearing concerned a lawsuit brought earlier this year by New York’s attorney general, the Brooklyn district attorney and several immigrant advocates’ groups.

The plaintiffs contend ICE arrests in courthouses have skyrocketed since President Donald Trump took office.

A lawyer for ICE urged Rakoff to dismiss the lawsuit.

Rakoff said he has not yet decided the legal issues but finds them fascinating.

