How to keep your skin healthy in cold weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that the cold weather is here, it’s time to switch up your skin care routine. Elana Duque is a licensed esthetician and owner of BodyBrite Bayside in Queens. She says if you want to keep your skin glowing through the winter, it’s important to give your skin care routine a boost, and it begins in the shower.

Tip #1

Avoid hot showers

Hot water will dry out your skin. Duque suggests using lukewarm water and limit your time in the shower to prevent dry, itchy skin.

Tip #2

Don't use soap, it leaves skin feeling dry. Go for a moisturizing body wash instead.

Tip #3

Pay attention to ingredients

When purchasing skincare products, avoid products that contain alcohol, sodium lauryl sulfate. These ingredients will take away moisture. Look for ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil and aloe, which will do a great job of hydrating your skin.

Tip #4

Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize

When it comes to achieving that winter glow from head to toe, don’t forget to follow up with sunscreen, moisturizing cream and ointment to prevent chapped lips.

Keep in mind that our lips don’t have oil glands. So when we go outside and they’re unprotected, they’re going to get dry, cracked and dehydrated quickly because there is nothing producing oil in them.

Tip #5

Exfoliate

One of the best things you can do for your skin during the winter months is get rid of dead skin cells. You can make homemade scrubs with simple ingredients you have right in your pantry. For the complete recipe for the scrub used in the piece, visit Elena Duque Beauty.

Follow these simple tips and your skin will thank you for it.