Hasidic man stabbed multiple times walking to synagogue in Ramapo: police

RAMAPO, N.Y. — Police are investigating after an Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed and slashed multiple times as he walked to his synagogue Wednesday morning in Ramapo, authorities said.

According to police, officers responded around 5:49 a.m. to Howard Drive in the hamlet of Monsey for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

When the officers arrived, they discovered the Hasidic man was not hit by a car, but had been stabbed and slashed with an unknown weapon, according to officials.

Police said the man was walking to synagogue when he was stabbed multiple times by at least one person in the street.

The Yeshiva World reported that a vehicle pulled up, two men hopped out and attacked the man before getting back in the vehicle and driving off.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was undergoing surgery for his injuries Wednesday morning, Ramapo Police said.

Sen. David Carlucci (D-NY) who represents the district released a statement Wednesday denouncing the attack. “This act of violence is horrific and not reflective of our peaceful community. Violence or ahte of any kind is never tolerated,” Carlucci said. “I pray for the victim’s recovery and expect police will find the suspects and bring them to justice. I am awaiting more details on this incident.”

There is currently no descriptions of a suspect or suspects at this time.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Correction: The location has been updated to Ramapo, New York.