Watch live: Impeachment hearings resume

Handyman charged in murder of 93-year-old Connecticut woman

Posted 1:34 PM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:35PM, November 20, 2019

STAMFORD, Conn. — A homeless handyman has been charged with killing a 93-year-old Connecticut woman who was found dead in September at the bottom of her basement stairs.

Stamford police on Wednesday said 51-year-old Robert Simmons faces murder and other charges in the death of Isabella Mehner.

Simmons was held on $2 million bond pending arraignment. It was not clear if he had hired a lawyer.

Police say Simmons had in the past been hired to do odd jobs for Mehner.

Police say they found video of Simmons in the area on the day Mehner was killed and used DNA analysis to match a spot of blood found on his pants to Mehner.

The victim’s body was found by relatives who went to her home when they could not reach her by telephone.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.