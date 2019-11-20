F train conductor slapped by a teenager: police

CONEY ISLAND — A train conductor on a Coney Island-bound F train was slapped by a teenager as the train was leaving the station, according to police.

The conductor reported the incident at the next station at around 7:05 p.m. The victim was treated for a bruise at Methodist Hospital.

The suspect has not been arrested, police said.

“Assaults on transit employees are unacceptable and outrageous,” said MTA NYC Transit President Andy Byford. “We are cooperating with the NYPD in this investigation, and expect prosecution of any perpetrators to the full extent of the law.”