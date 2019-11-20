Dream job? Get paid $3,000 a month to test, review marijuana products

NEW YORK — Marijuana aficionados, this one’s for you.

A New York-based company is looking to hire someone to test a variety of cannabis products and give their unbiased reviews and opinions.

American Marijuana, a medical marijuana resources site, will pay the selected person $3,000 a month to try the products (in the comfort of their own home).

Each month, the applicant will be shipped a box containing different brands and varieties of products. Products range from weed strains, vapes and edibles to CBD oils.

The chosen applicant must write about their honest opinions in the form of a blog and must be comfortable in front of the camera — part of the job includes unboxing videos and explainers on how each product performs and differs from others.

Applicants should have extensive knowledge on marijuana to educate readers. They also need to be physically fit and healthy to carry out cannabis product reviews regularly.

The applicant must also live in a state in America or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.

How do you apply?

Applicants must be 18 years or older and must send the following:

Bio/resume

Headshot OR a preferably link to a 60-second intro video talking about your passion for the position we’re posting.

Attached links to existing social media accounts

…and at least 6 street names, slang terms, or nicknames of marijuana.

Click here for more info.