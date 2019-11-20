Watch live: Impeachment hearings resume

Cops release images of man sought after woman fatally struck when stolen vehicle jumps curb in Queens

QUEENS — Police are looking to identify the man wanted for questioning in connection to a crash where a woman was fatally struck when a vehicle jumped a curb in Queens earlier this month.

Police released images of the man wanted for questioning in connection to the crash that killed a woman at a Queens intersection Nov. 5, 2019.

Authorities responded to a call of a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue on Nov. 5.

When they arrived, officers found 60-year-old Bibi Zulaikah lying on the roadway with severe head trauma, police said.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities said the 2009 Hyundai Sonata jumped a curb and hit Zulaikah at the intersection. The driver allegedly jumped out of the stolen vehicle as it was still moving and fled.

No arrests have been made.

