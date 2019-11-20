Cops release images of man sought after woman fatally struck when stolen vehicle jumps curb in Queens

QUEENS — Police are looking to identify the man wanted for questioning in connection to a crash where a woman was fatally struck when a vehicle jumped a curb in Queens earlier this month.

Authorities responded to a call of a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue on Nov. 5.

When they arrived, officers found 60-year-old Bibi Zulaikah lying on the roadway with severe head trauma, police said.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities said the 2009 Hyundai Sonata jumped a curb and hit Zulaikah at the intersection. The driver allegedly jumped out of the stolen vehicle as it was still moving and fled.

No arrests have been made.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video