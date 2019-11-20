Brooklyn community meets after series of tire slashings; police continue search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — It’s a grainy picture but it’s all police have released of the man they believe is behind the vandalism of some 50 vehicles on Shore Road over the weekend in Bay Ridge.

At the 68th precinct's monthly community council meeting, police said they’re still looking for the man. Residents are concerned

“I’m happy it’s not my car. I’m very sad for the other people,” said Denise Durnin. “Hopefully they catch the dirtbag that’s doing it.”

It happened overnight Saturday into Sunday between 72nd and 74th Streets, police said.

The cars had their tires punctured and they were keyed. Police added a light tower earlier in the week but it didn’t stop the vandalism.

Early Wednesday morning, more cars were vandalized, this time just about a half mile away on Ridge Blvd and 79th Street.

“My fear is someone will accidentally get hurt,” said Linda Lupia. “That’s what concerns me. I mean a car can be replaced but a life cannot.”

Police are asking anyone with security cameras to please check their footage and see if they caught the suspect on tape so police can have a better image of him to release to the public.