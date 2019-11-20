2020 Grammy nominations announced: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and more

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo (Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The Grammys have started to announce the nominees for its 2020 show, and contenders include Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan, who started the job earlier this year, announced at a news conference in New York City on Wednesday morning that Beyoncé’s “Spirit” and Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” will compete for best pop solo performance. Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” — three songs that reached the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — are also nominated for the award.

The nominees for Best New Artist, announced by returning show host Alicia Keys, include  Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas and Yola.

The Grammys will announce more of its nominees at the conference and then on CBS. The show has 84 categories. The 2020 Grammys will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

