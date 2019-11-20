10-year-old boy dies days after being shot at NJ football game

PLEASANTVILLE, NJ — The 10-year-old boy shot at a New Jersey football game on Friday evening has died, officials said.

He was identified as Micah Tennant.

“This horrible news should shake us all. 10-year-old Micah—or “Dew” as most called him—has died,” Sen. Bob Menendez tweeted. “He was shot randomly at a high school football game. A football game for god’s sake. My heart is breaking for this little boy’s family.”

Alvin Wyatt, 21, was charged with murder in connection with Tennant’s death. He was captured on the football field moments after the shooting by a Pleasantville officer who was part of the game’s security detail.

Five other men were charged after the shooting sent players and the packed crowd fleeing in panic.

Ibn Abdullah, 27, was the target of the shooting and was charged because a gun was found on him when emergency responders went to his aid, authorities said.

Three other men face weapons charges, and a fourth faces weapons and eluding charges.

The shooting happened in the stands of a Friday night playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds. Authorities said it did not appear that any of the men charged had any connection to the game.

A 15-year-old boy was treated for a graze wound.

When the shots rang out, panicked spectators and some of the players knocked down a fence in their haste to escape the field. Some children were separated from their parents, and other parents held children tight to keep them from being run over by those fleeing, according to Jonathan Diego, who was at the game in Pleasantville, right outside Atlantic City.

“It was mayhem, literally people coming in waves running away,” said Diego, who helped coach a Pleasantville youth football team involved in a game in which three people were shot and wounded in 2005. All survived. That same team was practicing in 2015 when a spectator was shot but survived.

Diego said his friend, a retired paramedic, gave first aid to the young boy who was shot.

At least six gunshots are audible in a video from Jersey Sports Zone, which also shows players stop mid-play, look at the stands and then turn and run.

A GoFundMe was launched for the 10-year-old boy.