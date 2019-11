Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREAT KILLS, Staten Island — At least one person was seriously injured after a box truck overturned and crashed into the front of a Staten Island house Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Crews were called to the vicinity of Hillcrest Street near Nelson Avenue just after 7 a.m.

One person sustained a serious injury.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

AIR11 is over the scene, where firefighters are seen surrounding the Peapod delivery truck and assessing the damage.