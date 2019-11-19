Watch live: Impeachment inquiry continues with testimony about Trump, Ukraine

A live feed of the hearing is also available on Facebook here.

Former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker says he felt a discussion of investigations was “inappropriate” in a July meeting between Ukrainian and U.S. officials at the White House.

Testifying during a House impeachment hearing on Tuesday, Volker confirmed others’ testimony that President Donald Trump’s European Union ambassador, Gordon Sondland, raised the investigations “in a generic way” to the Ukrainians and that then national security adviser John Bolton immediately ended the meeting.

The meeting happened two weeks before a call in which Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrats. That call is central to the impeachment probe.

Other witnesses have testified that the investigations were discussed further in a second meeting that day. Volker said he doesn’t recall that discussion.

Tim Morrison testified about two September exchanges with Gordon Sondland.

Sondland is an envoy overseeing European Union policy who was also helping shape U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

Morrison says Sondland said he’d told a Ukrainian official that his government would have to announce investigations into President Donald Trump’s Democratic political foes to free up the U.S. military assistance.

Morrison says Sondland also told him there was no “quid pro quo,” but that Ukraine needed to announce those investigations to get the aid.

Morrison says his boss, then White House national security adviser John Bolton, told him to tell their lawyers about Sondland’s remarks.