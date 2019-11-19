Police kill fox after it attacks 5 people in NJ town

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Police have killed a fox that they say attacked five people in a northern New Jersey community and also tried to attack an officer.

Glen Ridge police say the first attack was reported around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

As officers from that department and the Bloomfield Animal Control agency searched for the fox, authorities learned that two other people had also been bitten. Those three people were treated at hospitals for bite wounds.

Officers found the fox about two hours later near the New Jersey Transit railroad tracks. Authorities say the fox was euthanized after it attempted to attack one of the officers.

The two other people attacked by the fox apparently were not bitten by it.

State wildlife officials will test the animal to see if it had rabies.