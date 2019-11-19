NYC Taxi Driver Calendar prints final edition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Catch the last cabbie calendar.

For the past 7 years, there has been a unique New York way to recognize some of the stories in the driver’s seat.

The husband and wife team who have photgrapher and produced the NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar say 2020 will be the last one.

“Sometimes there's not really magic. It just comes to you,” says Phil Kirkman.

The calendar is designed to make people smile and think.

“It’s important to put a face to the folks who work hard,” says Shannon Kirkman.

App-based ride-hair competition and the severe decline in medallion prices have impacted the industry.

The Kirkman’s wrote in a message in the calendar that the project has donated more than $70,000 to a non-profit that provides services to immigrant families.

It’s a tough job getting tougher. Just ask a cabbie. Caesar works 12 hours a day.

“It’s a lot of hard work. I’m sick of it, To have that ripped away. $1.4 million,” says Caesar.

9 drivers have committed suicide in the last year and a half.

A taxi medallion from the city is required to operate all yellow cabs. Their worth has been estimated to be around a hundred thousand dollars now.