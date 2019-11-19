NY AG James announces JUUL lawsuit amid vaping ‘epidemic’

NEW YORK — New York state is hitting e-cigarette company JUUL with a new lawsuit, alleging the company played a role in the “ongoing youth vaping epidemic in New York,” according to a statement from the attorney general.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the lawsuit Tuesday, which was filed in New York County Supreme Court, accusing JUUL of “deceptive and misleading marketing of its e-cigarettes.”

James’ office claims JUUL’s ad campaign featuring bright, colorful images of attractive, young models appealed to underage kids.

“There can be no doubt that JUUL’s aggressive advertising has significantly contributed to the public health crisis that has left youth in New York and across the country addicted to its products,” said James.

In a statement to PIX11, JUUL said the company had recently suspended advertising and is cooperating with officials.

“While we have not yet reviewed the complaint, we remain focused on resetting the vapor category in the U.S. and earning the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and convert adult smokers from combustible cigarettes. As part of that process, we recently stopped accepting orders for our Mint JUULpods in the U.S., suspended all broadcast, print, and digital product advertising in the U.S. and are investing in scientific research to ensure the quality of our FDA Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) application and expanding our commitment to develop new technology to reduce youth use. Our customer base is the world’s 1 billion adult smokers and we do not intend to attract underage users.”

As of Nov. 13, the CDC says 42 deaths have been attributed to vaping in 24 states, though CDC data suggests “products containing THC, particularly from informal sources like friends, or family, or in-person or online dealers, are linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak.”

JUUL recently discontinued the sale of many flavored vaping products, which were often linked to youth use.