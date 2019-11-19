More racist graffiti discovered on Syracuse University’s campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University is investigating reports of a document "purported to be a white supremacist manifesto" that has been air dropped into cellphones of people at the university's Bird Library, an alert from the school's Department of Public Safety said.

This comes just a day after university officials announced they were investigating another incident of racist graffiti found in a building on campus.

On Sunday, the school's chancellor announced a university-wide suspension of fraternity activities because of a racist incident over the weekend. At least seven incidents of racist symbols and language on campus have been reported in the past 12 days.

The alert said no students reported receiving the Airdrop document directly and that reports the manifesto was airdropped have yet to be confirmed. There is no specific threat to the university, and the Syracuse Police Department, the New York State Police and the FBI have been notified, according to the alert.

Tuesday marks the seventh straight day that student protesters have continuously occupied the Barnes Center at the Arch, in protest against what they believe is the university's inadequate response to the recent spate of racist and bias-related incidents on campus.

Racist graffiti that used "language that is derogatory to African Americans" was found on Monday on the fifth floor of Day Hall, a building that houses approximately 615 freshmen students on eight floors, according to the university's website.

The Department of Public Safety is actively investigating the incident and officers are interviewing students, they said in a statement.

Chancellor Kent Syverud announced Sunday that all social activities of fraternities at Syracuse University were suspended for the rest of the fall semester following the latest in a string of incidents involving racism.

Syverud's decision was in response to a report by an African-American student who says she was "subjected to a verbal racial epithet from a group of students and visitors" on campus Saturday near College Place, according to the statement.

The school's Department of Public Safety is offering a $50,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest or referral of the person responsible.

The perpetrators from Saturday night's incident have been identified following an investigation led by the Department of Public Safety. Syverud said they are members and guests of a fraternity at the school.

The fraternity in question has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, according to university spokeswoman Sarah Scalese.

Syracuse's Interfraternity Council released a statement Sunday saying they were "outraged by the racist words and actions of one of our chapters."

"There is no place for intolerance on our campus, and we will work with all proper authorities to ensure that this never happens again," the statement read. "Our chapters will be attending diversity trainings in the coming weeks and these programs will expand next semester."

Scalese declined to comment further regarding which fraternity the individuals are from and what they will be charged with.

The Syracuse Police Department, which assisted with the investigation, did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Mat Ross, alumni trust association board president of Psi Upsilon Fraternity — which has been at Syracuse University since 1875 and has upwards of 70 members — for the last 20 years, told CNN he learned of the suspension of fraternity social events Sunday morning when he received an email from the university's assistant dean of Greek life.

"I can't say I agree to suspend all social activities for the actions of one," said Ross, who graduated from Syracuse University in 1986. "But I understand, because what happened is really terrible."

Ross stressed that Psi Upsilon is not the fraternity behind the latest racist incident.

Syverud defended his decision to suspend fraternity social activities in his statement: "While only one fraternity may have been involved in this particular incident, given recent history, all fraternities must come together with the University community to reflect upon how to prevent recurrence of such seriously troubling behavior."