Watch Live: Impeachment inquiry continues as White House slams ‘illegitimate’ hearing

Midday with Muller: School bus struck by gunfire, NY sues JUUL

Posted 1:34 PM, November 19, 2019, by

A man was killed and a school bus struck by gunfire near a Brooklyn high school. Get the latest on the breaking news. Plus, New York state sues vape maker JUUL, and Bei Bei the panda is off to China. Watch Midday with Muller now

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.