Mayor de Blasio signs Streets Master Plan legislation

Since the 1920s the traffic patterns on the streets of New York have been written largely in favor of cars, trucks and automobiles.

That — at least on paper — changed today. Pedestrians and cyclists generally love the new law, called the Streets Master Plan.

The plan features 150 miles of dedicated bus lanes throughout the city and those buses will be equipped to flip red lights, or transit signals, to green. Two-hundred fifty miles of protected bike lanes will be added; 2,000 intersections will be redesigned to make it safer for pedestrians, and hundreds of bus stops will be upgraded.

People who have to drive say that the move compromises safety for drivers and everyone else.