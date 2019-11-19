Man fatally shot, bullet strikes bus near Brooklyn high school: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man was shot and killed and a school bus was struck when gunfire erupted near a high school in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to police.

Authorities said that around 8:45 a.m. the 32-year-old man got into a dispute with at least one other man near Dumont Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York when the man pulled out a gun and shot him several times.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Thomas Jefferson High School is on Pennsylvania Avenue, right near that intersection.

According to officials, at least one bullet struck a school bus nearby that contained one child but no children were hurt.

Video from the scene appears to show at least one bullet struck an MTA bus, as well.

There are no arrests at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.