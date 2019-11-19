Man kicks woman from behind, makes anti-gay statement in Bronx: police

THE BRONX — A man is being sought in connection with aggravated harassment last week in the Bronx, according to police.

Footage of the suspect (NYPD).

The incident occurred November 10 at 4:55 p.m. on East 167 Street. An unidentified man approached a 45-year-old woman from behind and kicked her. He also made an anti-gay statement before fleeing.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

