Man has pant leg bitten by aggressive coyote at Rutgers, campus police say

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — An aggressive coyote attacked a male victim on the campus of Rutgers University-New Brunswick, Ruters Police officials said Tuesday.

The victim told police he was walking on the school’s Livingston Campus on Road 3 near Suttons Lane on Monday at around 7:30 p.m. when the coyote approached him from behind and bit his left pant leg, police said. The coyote immediately released its grip and fled.

EMS personnel evaluated the victim at the scene, but he refused medical attention after it was confirmed that he was not injured, police said.

Last week, Rutgers warned students about an aggressive coyote that bit someone on campus at around 4 a.m. Thursday. The victim was allegedly walking near the ecological nature preserve when the animal leaped out and bit him.

Rutgers Police warned the community to avoid stray or wild animals, and if you are bitten or scratched, to seek medical attention.

The department says they’ve increased patrols on the Livingston Campus and surrounding areas. They also provide escorts ro students, faculty and staff upon request.

In order to report exposures to wild or stray animals, or to request a security escort, contact Rutgers Police at 732-932-7211.