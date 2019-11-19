Keeping things hot with ‘Seared’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — "Seared" is a new comedy by critically-acclaimed playwright Theresa Rebeck and focuses on a chef who scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops.

His business partner sees a profit within reach. The only problem? He refuses to create his masterpiece for the masses.

Oji chats with the show's stars, Raul Eparza and Krysta Rodriguez about the show, which is on its third extension.

"Seared" will now play through Sunday, December 22nd at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. For tickets and more information, please visit www.MCCTheater.org